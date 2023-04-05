Showers fade tonight

By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Showers around and possibly a thunderstorm early. Temperatures slowly rise into the 60s then fall west to east toward morning. Low: mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with some showers possible near and southeast through midday. The chance of rain is around 40% southeast and around 30% near Binghamton. Breaks of sun develop through the day. High: 55-62↓

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 30-36

Forecast Discussion:

Some showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder are possible through early tonight. The chance of severe weather in our area is very low. Temperatures will slowly increase overnight as a warm front inches north and could peak in the mid 60s before slowly falling toward daybreak.

Shower chances will linger through midday Thursday when a cold front moves in and sweeps the precipitation out of the area. Daytime temperatures Thursday will be in the 50s.

High pressure visits for a long period of dry weather through the Easter weekend. Dry, sunny weather could persist through at least mid-next week with a ridge of high pressure expected to settle into the northeast.

