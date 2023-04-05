State Police seek public’s help with missing vulnerable adult

(WBNG) -- New York State Police are searching for a missing abducted adult who is believed to be in danger.

State Police said Tatiana N. David was last seen on West Hill Circle in Ithaca, NY at 7:20 a.m. on April 5. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the police at 607-561-4700.

She is described as a 5 foot 9 inches tall, 180 lbs, Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She was born on April 5, 1989.

Police said she was last seen with Michael Davis. He is described as a 6 foot 4 inches tall, 200 lbs, Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He was born on Nov. 12, 1988.

She was seen with Davis in a white Jeep Cherokee with no front license plate, tinted windows and a roof rack, police said. They may be headed to New York City.

