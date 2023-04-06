Baking by Numbers officially open in Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Calling all lovers of bread, pastries, butter and flour for a new bakery shop in Owego.

Baking by Numbers, located on 59 North Ave., is a small, artisanal bakery specializing in pastries and sourdough bread, with an emphasis on locally grown ingredients.

The shop was surrounded by support from the community during its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

Owner Nasia Duncan is originally from Missouri and began baking as a hobby when she was 17-years-old.

Realizing she loved the science behind baking so much, she decided to get more serious and began selling at farmer’s markets a few years later.

When it became too much for just the kitchen out of her home, she finally decided to expand her efforts to her own store.

She said Owego was the perfect community to be a part of.

“It’s that kind of community that we want to be a part of,” said Duncan, describing the village. “So finally seeing it all come together is really unbelievable almost, but it also just feels like home.”

Baking by Numbers is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can find its Facebook page by following this link.

