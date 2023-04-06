Baking by Numbers officially open in Owego

(Kayla Madison)
By Kayla Madison
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Calling all lovers of bread, pastries, butter and flour for a new bakery shop in Owego.

Baking by Numbers, located on 59 North Ave., is a small, artisanal bakery specializing in pastries and sourdough bread, with an emphasis on locally grown ingredients.

The shop was surrounded by support from the community during its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

Owner Nasia Duncan is originally from Missouri and began baking as a hobby when she was 17-years-old.

Realizing she loved the science behind baking so much, she decided to get more serious and began selling at farmer’s markets a few years later.

When it became too much for just the kitchen out of her home, she finally decided to expand her efforts to her own store.

She said Owego was the perfect community to be a part of.

“It’s that kind of community that we want to be a part of,” said Duncan, describing the village. “So finally seeing it all come together is really unbelievable almost, but it also just feels like home.”

Baking by Numbers is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can find its Facebook page by following this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police seek public’s help with missing vulnerable adult
Family asks for troopers to be investigated after unborn baby dies following arrest, State Police shares bodycam footage
Missing Ithaca woman dies in crossfire of standoff involving Virginia State Police, suspect
Tony Saunders had a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to...
Police: Naked man steals school bus with dead deer in back, leads officers on chase
Some of the drink selections at Fat Cowboys Hitching Post
Owners of Fat Cowboys BBQ open Fat Cowboys Hitching Post a few miles away

Latest News

Missing Ithaca woman dies in crossfire of standoff involving Virginia State Police, suspect
Missing Ithaca woman dies in crossfire of standoff involving Virginia State Police, suspect
Missing Ithaca woman dies in crossfire of standoff involving Virginia State Police, suspect
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Union-Endicott (girls’ lacrosse)
Glow Spa Tanning & Fitness celebrates its grand opening