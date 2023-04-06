Binghamton man pleads guilty to trying to rob acquaintance of money

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a Binghamton man for attempted robbery Thursday.

Brady M. Swearengin, 27, admitted to trying to steal property from a 31-year-old man in the area of Robinson and Mensell streets on Nov. 7, 2022, the district attorney’s office said.

Swearengin approached the victim, who was known to him, and asked to borrow money. When the victim refused, another individual grabbed the victim, demanded money and displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

The office said a concerned citizen intervened and Swearengin and the other individual fled. No property was stolen and no gun was ever recovered.

Swearingen was on parole for another attempted robbery case from 2021 and will be sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He will be sentenced on June 26.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to work with local law enforcement to remove repeat offenders from our community,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Sending felons to prison at double the State average helps keep our citizens safe.”

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.