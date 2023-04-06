A ‘boring’ stretch of weather is headed into the area

Tonight: Cloudy skies remain early, but some clearing develops. Low: 32-37

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Gusts could reach 25-30mph. High: 43-49

Friday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 22-28

Saturday: Sunny. High: 50, Low: 26

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds slowly clear tonight and we’re in for a really quiet stretch of weather heading into the weekend. Friday brings sunshine, but windy conditions. Wildfires could ignite and burn/spread rapidly so please observe and obey the NYS burn ban in effect through May 14.

High pressure establishes itself and a long period of dry weather is upon us through the Easter weekend...and beyond. Saturday highs will be in the 50s and by Sunday we could be near 60.

Into next week, dry, sunny weather remains. Temperatures will increase each day and by mid to late week there is some indication that we’ll challenge 80 degrees in some areas.

