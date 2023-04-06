Broome County, Binghamton Rumble Ponies to give tickets to veterans for 2023 season

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have teamed up once again this year to give tickets for free to veterans.

The program started last year midway through the season and Rumble Ponies Owner David Sobotka said that tickets were gone by the end of the season.

Broome County Executive Jason Garner announced that the team will double the number of tickets veterans will be able to get, going from 600 last season to 1,200 this upcoming season.

Sobotka said that veterans have done a lot for the country and that this is just one small way the team can give thanks to those who have served.

Veterans are allowed up to four tickets for any home game this season. In order to get the tickets, all a veteran needs to do is go to the Rumble Ponies box office and show their veteran ID card.

Sobotka said that if a veteran attends a game, let the team know so that they can honor them on the field before the game begins.

