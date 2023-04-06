Broome County inmate charged for cocaine, fentanyl contraband

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that an inmate at its correctional facility is facing six felony charges for smuggling cocaine and fentanyl into it.

The sheriff’s office said, on April 2, members of the Correctional Criminal Investigations Unit acted on information that it received from a housing unit corrections officer that inmate Tymel A. Platt, 25, of Binghamton was in possession of contraband.

Investigators escorted Platt to the facility’s body scan machine where an item, hidden on his person, was found. A strip search allowed the item to be recovered from Platt and a further investigation revealed that the hidden item contained cocaine and fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office said the amount of fentanyl recovered could lead to 205 fatal overdoses.

Platt was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance on the third degree; a class B felony, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree; a class C felony and two counts of promoting prison contraband in the first degree; a class D felony.

He was currently incarcerated for assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and aggregated family offense charges.

