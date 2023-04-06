Chenango Bridge Elementary students enjoy a day of fun while prioritizing mental health.

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, April 6 Chenango Bridge Elementary students had the chance to enjoy a day of fun with their annual ‘Wellness Day’ event.

School Counselor Megan Cieri said students had the opportunity to participate in many different stations which focused on physical activity, mental health, nutrition, and more.

She said it’s important to provide students with different skills and strategies to help them cope with stress as they navigate through life.

“The wellness committee was really intentional on creating those different stations focused on all those pieces,” said Megan Cieri “We have a lot going on in our world and at this age and stage they feel it, so we need to equip them with strategy so they can be their best learners.”

5th Grader at Chenango Bridge Elementary School Lauren Holdridge said this was a perfect way to bring in their spring break.

“We’ve been talking a lot about mental health in schools and mental health is very important its almost important as your own health and we should definitely take care of it and ourselves,” said Lauren Holdridge.

Cieri said a day of stress-free, and fun is something all students need.

