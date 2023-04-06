A cooler Spring forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, a few thunderstorms. 0-.10″ 40% High 50s (40-50) Wind NW 10-20 mph

wbng (wbng)

A cold front will give us showers and a few thunderstorms today. There will be a better chance of

showers near and east of Binghamton. As winds turn northwest, temperatures will fall through the 50s.

Skies turn partly cloudy Thursday night. It’s going to be windy with lows near freezing.

We get some sunshine Friday, but we will be cooler. Seasonable with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

With partly cloudy skies and light winds, it will be cold Friday night with lows in the 20s.

High pressure will give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the weekend and highs in the 50s.

Nice weather continues Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies

and highs in the 60s.

