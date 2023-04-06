The countdown is on as Harpursville robotics team prepares for world championship

The robot in action at the robotics lab at Harpursville Jr./Sr. High School.
The robot in action at the robotics lab at Harpursville Jr./Sr. High School.
By Jill Croce
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Harpursville (WBNG) - Over at Harpursville Jr./Sr. High School, the middle school robotics team is putting in the work consisting of Liem, Alex, and Jacob.

“If you’re looking at what they’re doing here, it’s really STEM in action,” said Robotics Advisor Bruce Salisbury.

The trio is getting positive results as seen at a recent competition in Syracuse for the Northern New York State Championship where they won their division 7-0. The team competed against the high schools since the Syracuse competition didn’t have a middle school division.

At the Syracuse event, they did the best out of three to win the division and then to win the championship.

With the recent success up north, preparation work is happening now for the world championship in Dallas on April 27.

“They’ll do skills runs two or three times a day then they’ll work on their autonomous for skills so when they go there they can compete in other skills,” said Salisbury. “We’ve already done an online interview with VEX.”

Teammate Jacob Rueffer went over some of the capabilities of the robot ahead of the upcoming competition.

“Stuck with the flywheel and then we added an expansion blocker about a month before State and then, as of now, we’re just working on the expansion blocker,” said Salisbury.

Salisbury said the trio beat the odds as only 2% of the robots around the world make it to the world championship.

Regardless of what happens in late April, Rueffer says they will leave knowing they did their best. Salisbury is also proud of their work ethic.

The Robotics Education & Competition Foundation is the one to manage the VEX competition. Each year, the competition brings together thousands of school teams all vying to show their talents.

