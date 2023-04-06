Finch Hollow Nature Center closing; programs to remain

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Finch Hollow Nature Center is closing, but the programs it hosted, as well as the nature trail will remain open.

Broome County Director of Parks, Recreation & Youth Services Liz Woidt said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, they moved the programs the center hosted to the county’s parks, which Woidt said increased their attendance across all parks.

Cornell Cooperative Extension used the center for its programs, but neither CCE or Broome County owns the center. The center has structural issues and is not ADA-compliant. Woidt said that the building is also dated, leading to the decision to close it down.

With the closure, Woidt said that the animal collections and the programs will become much more accessible. She said that the animals will be going to their partners across the county. This includes the Roberson Museum, The Ross Park Zoo, the Discover Center and the Waterman Center.

The plan, for now, is to upkeep the trail, but Woidt said that there are more discussions that are needed to be had.

Woidt said that summer programs will be announced soon.

