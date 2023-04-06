Glow Spa Tanning & Fitness celebrates its grand opening

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Glow Spa Tanning & Fitness celebrated its grand opening Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new salon will offer spray and UV tans, body sculpting, personal training, facials and more.

The store is co-owned by mother and daughter Tammy and Kayla Synder who said they are excited to bring a vibrant atmosphere to Owego.

“We want to bring a welcoming and fun place,” said Kayla. “We tried to go with fun exciting colors and a great atmosphere. A lot of people come in here and will spend more than just the tanning session just hanging out.” “We want to have something for everyone,” said Tammy.

Glow will be offering a variety of membership options for tanning as well as both in-person and online personal training plans. They also have a variety of skin care products available for sale in the store.

You can visit their website to learn more about the new location and browse a full list of services.

The business is located at 77 North Ave in downtown Owego.

