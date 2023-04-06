Guthrie celebrates National Donate Life Month

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAYRE, PA (WBNG) -- April is National Donate Life Month, a month established to help raise awareness about the power of donation and to encourage Americans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

To celebrate National Donate Life Month, staff from Guthrie’s Robert Packer Hospital, representatives from the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), and people whose lives have been impacted by organ transplants shared their stories.

David Webster received a life-saving heart transplant nine years ago and now spends time volunteering with CORE, an organization that helped save his life. Webster said whether it’s donating blood, becoming an organ donor or just helping the community in general it’s a heartwarming feeling like no other.

“People that sign up to be organ donors and those who go on and give blood or they help out the community, you really do have a good feeling inside once you’ve checked that box,” said Webster.

Director of Professional Services for CORE Christie Ryan said organ donation is only one aspect of this month and people should also be educated on eye and tissue donation.

“One donor can save and heal the lives of up to 75 people for tissue and cornea donation,” said Ryan. “It’s as simple as saying yes when they get that phone call from CORE that they understand the impact their loved one can make on someone who is praying for that gift.”

Robert Packer Hospital almost commemorated the occasion with a ceremonial flag raising in honor of National Donate Life Month.

Registering to be an organ donor is a process that can be completed in a matter of minutes. You can either visit your local DMV or register on CORE’s website.

