High school baseball scores (4-5-23)
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school baseball scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, April 5:
Johnson City - 5, Vestal - 4
Maine-Endwell - 3, Union-Endicott - 6
Seton Catholic - 1, Chenango Valley - 7
Ithaca - 10, Binghamton - 3
Oneonta - 14, Norwich - 5
Susquehanna Valley - 6, Windsor - 2
Harpursville - 0, Unatego/Franklin - 15
South Kortright - 20, Roxbury - 0
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.