High school baseball scores (4-5-23)

(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school baseball scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, April 5:

Johnson City - 5, Vestal - 4

Maine-Endwell - 3, Union-Endicott - 6

Seton Catholic - 1, Chenango Valley - 7

Ithaca - 10, Binghamton - 3

Oneonta - 14, Norwich - 5

Susquehanna Valley - 6, Windsor - 2

Harpursville - 0, Unatego/Franklin - 15

South Kortright - 20, Roxbury - 0

