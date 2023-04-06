Ice climber dies after pushing other climber out of harm’s way

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - A woman in Utah died after she pushed a climber out of harm’s way while they were ice climbing.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said an ice column fell Sunday while a group of three people was attempting to climb Raven Falls near Indian Canyon.

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)

A 41-year-old woman shoved the youngest in the party, a 21-year-old woman, away from the falling ice.

The sheriff’s office said she was then trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and died.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was able to climb down the mountain and call for help.

The other member of their group, a 34-year-old man, fell about 40 feet when the ice came down.

A helicopter was able to pull him from the mountain.

He suffered serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police seek public’s help with missing vulnerable adult
Family asks for troopers to be investigated after unborn baby dies following arrest, State Police shares bodycam footage
Tony Saunders had a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to...
Police: Naked man steals school bus with dead deer in back, leads officers on chase
Some of the drink selections at Fat Cowboys Hitching Post
Owners of Fat Cowboys BBQ open Fat Cowboys Hitching Post a few miles away
Multiple guns recovered after argument escalates into death threats

Latest News

Demonstrators stand outside of the Tennessee State Capitol in support of three Democratic state...
Protesters chant in support of 'Tennessee three'
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
GOP lawmakers consider expelling Democrats over gun protest
FILE - Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the...
Alleged abduction victim dies after shootout with police
Missing Ithaca woman dies in crossfire of standoff involving Virginia State Police, suspect
An emotional support rabbit named Percy helps officers decompress at a California police...
Bunny with a badge: Rabbit helps officers with mental health