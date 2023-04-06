Johnson City Police Department holds community meeting and presentation

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - The Johnson City Police Department held a community information night this evening at the Family Enrichment Network in Johnson City.

Members from the community came to view a presentation by JCPD Community Officer Jay Peets, who spoke on many different aspects of the police departments day to day work and activities including crime statistics, community events, the different types of programs and work that officers do, and more.

Police Chief Brent Dodge spoke at the presentation on the importance of these meetings and staying transparent with their residents.

“We work for them, right? So, we need to know what their concerns are. We can go about doing our business-as-usual day in and day out the way we’ve always done it, but if we do not meet community needs that we should be then we will not be fully effective.” said Police Chief Brent Dodge.

After the presentation, a Q&A was held with the community for any questions and concerns the public had when it came to the Johnson City community.

