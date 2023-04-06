Johnson City Police Department holds community meeting and presentation

JCPD Community Presentation
JCPD Community Presentation(luke meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - The Johnson City Police Department held a community information night this evening at the Family Enrichment Network in Johnson City.

Members from the community came to view a presentation by JCPD Community Officer Jay Peets, who spoke on many different aspects of the police departments day to day work and activities including crime statistics, community events, the different types of programs and work that officers do, and more.

Police Chief Brent Dodge spoke at the presentation on the importance of these meetings and staying transparent with their residents.

“We work for them, right? So, we need to know what their concerns are. We can go about doing our business-as-usual day in and day out the way we’ve always done it, but if we do not meet community needs that we should be then we will not be fully effective.” said Police Chief Brent Dodge.

After the presentation, a Q&A was held with the community for any questions and concerns the public had when it came to the Johnson City community.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family asks for troopers to be investigated after unborn baby dies following arrest, State Police shares bodycam footage
State Police seek public’s help with missing vulnerable adult
Tioga County Sheriff arrests 2 employees of Office for People with Developmental Disabilities for assault of disabled person
Some of the drink selections at Fat Cowboys Hitching Post
Owners of Fat Cowboys BBQ open Fat Cowboys Hitching Post a few miles away
Tony Saunders had a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to...
Police: Naked man steals school bus with dead deer in back, leads officers on chase

Latest News

Glow Spa Tanning & Fitness celebrates its grand opening
Guthrie celebrates National Donate Life Month
The robot in action at the robotics lab at Harpursville Jr./Sr. High School.
The countdown is on as Harpursville robotics team prepares for world championship
Guthrie celebrates National Donate Life Month
Guthrie celebrates National Donate Life Month