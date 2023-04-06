Man, 24, charged for menacing juvenile with shotgun, other suspect had knife

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Two suspects have been charged by Johnson City Police after a menacing incident on April 5.

The Johnson City Police Department reported it observed Zachariah M. Lunn, 24, of Kirkwood armed with a shotgun, of which he is accused of menacing a juvenile.

Police said Lunn lead police on a foot chase while armed with the shotgun through backyards and eventually ran into the residence of an acquaintance on Grand Avenue in the village. He was then taken into custody and later released.

Meanwhile, police said Burton E. Seward, 33, also of Kirkwood, was menacing a different person with a knife in the same incident. He was taken into custody and then released.

Lunn was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree; a class D felony, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; a misdemeanor, tampering with physical evidence; a misdemeanor, menacing in the second degree; a misdemeanor, obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor and endangering the welfare of a child; a misdemeanor.

Seward was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and menacing in the second degree, both misdemeanors.

