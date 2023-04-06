Missing Ithaca woman dies in crossfire of standoff involving Virginia State Police, suspect

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WBNG) -- A woman that was allegedly abducted on her birthday was killed following a shootout involving Virginia State Police troopers on April 5.

Around 9:40 p.m., Virginia State Police said a trooper was alerted to a Jeep Cherokee that was traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County, Va. It had improper registration, and incorrect license plates and was wanted out of New York State for the alleged abduction of Tatiana N. David, who was last seen in her hometown of Ithaca, NY.

On the afternoon of April 5, New York State Police announced it was searching for David and believed she was endangered. Police said she was last seen with 34-year-old Michael Davis of Richmond, Va.

Virginia State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle on Exit 167 and identified the driver as a wanted abduction suspect. But when the trooper was walking to the back of the Jeep, it pulled away at a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit with law enforcement.

Police said the Jeep ran off the right side of a roadway in Prince William County and began shooting at Virginian troopers. The troopers returned fire.

Authorities said David, who was the passenger in the Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was found outside of the vehicle with an apparent gunshot. The driver, who police have not officially identified, was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

New York State Police said Davis and David had a previous relationship and a four-year-old child together. A witness reported David was forced into the Jeep Davis against her will, police reported.

Authorities said no Virginia State troopers were injured. No charges have been announced and the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.