Mothers & Babies returns with their 9th Annual Guys and Gals Fashion Gala

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Binghamton (WBNG) -- On Thursday, April 6 Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network announced the return of their 9th Annual Guys and Gals Fashion Gala.

Executive Director of Mothers & Babies Sharon Chesna said this event will be a great evening for everyone to come together and celebrate what makes the southern tier the beautiful place it is. She said the fashion gala is their largest fundraiser of the year, and this year guests will have the opportunity to see some of their favorite local celebrities and public figures model in the show.

“We have a great event and people last year who attended the show actually said to me afterward, that was actually so fun and I’m like I know we’ve been telling you,” said Kerry Gallagher, Vice President of Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network board of directors.

Chesna said all proceeds will go towards their mission to continue to support women and their children as they fight to improve pregnancies and birth outcomes.

The event will be held Thursday, April 20th at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If you would like to purchase tickets, please follow this link.

