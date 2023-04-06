Protestors gather outside Congressman Molinaro’s Binghamton office to protect Social Security and Medicare

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A group of protestors gathered outside of Congressman Marc Molinaro’s Binghamton office Thursday to voice community concerns about the potential for the defunding of Social Security and Medicare.

Protestors in attendance urged Molinaro to vote for the passage of the debt ceiling in order to protect programs that so many senior citizens rely on.

Co-lead of the local grassroots group “Indivisible Binghamton”, who organized the protest, Lori Wahila said with the status of today’s economy protecting these benefits is more important than ever.

“If the elderly are receiving less money, it’s barely enough to survive on as it is, it’s not only going to affect the elderly,” said Wahila. “It’s going to affect their children and they are going to become a burden on their children.”

Wahila said because these benefits are earned benefits that people put money into for their entire lives, they should not be able to be taken away.

“These are earned benefits that most of us have paid our entire life into,” said Wahila. “We are entitled to collect these because they are earned benefits it’s not something that they are giving to us.”

During the protest, a letter was hand-delivered to Molinaro’s office which detailed why protecting these programs is important to his constituents.

In a statement to 12 News, Molinaro said he agrees with those who want to protect Social Security and Medicare and opposes cuts to both programs.

Molinaro has made his stance on the issue clear in past interviews and was recently thanked by the AARP for being a supporter of protecting both programs.

