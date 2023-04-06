Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote area, sheriff says

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon reports a human skeleton has been found in a...
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon reports a human skeleton has been found in a remote area.(ranplett via Canva)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities report a human skeleton has been found in a remote area in Oregon.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a resident called first responders regarding bones that appeared to be human found outside of Toledo, about 130 miles from Portland.

The sheriff’s office said the bones were in a heavily forested area and recovered by its search and rescue team.

Authorities said the remains were confirmed to be human and identified as missing 41-year-old Isaiah Eggert.

The 41-year-old was reported missing about seven miles away in the Newport area in October of 2021.

County authorities said it doesn’t appear he died under suspicious circumstances.

Medical examiners worked with the sheriff’s office to help identify Eggert.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family asks for troopers to be investigated after unborn baby dies following arrest, State Police shares bodycam footage
State Police seek public’s help with missing vulnerable adult
Tioga County Sheriff arrests 2 employees of Office for People with Developmental Disabilities for assault of disabled person
Some of the drink selections at Fat Cowboys Hitching Post
Owners of Fat Cowboys BBQ open Fat Cowboys Hitching Post a few miles away
Tony Saunders had a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to...
Police: Naked man steals school bus with dead deer in back, leads officers on chase

Latest News

An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers and three suspects were shot Wednesday...
Three KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
Kansas police officers, suspects injured in shooting during undercover fentanyl bust
Cash App co-founder Bob Lee's apparent fatal stabbing has raised safety questions in San...
Apparent fatal stabbing of tech exec fuels anger over crime
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, April 4,...
Indiana, Idaho governors sign bans on gender-affirming care