Spencer Family calls to action as 1 year anniversary of shooting death of daughter, 12, approaches

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As the one-year anniversary of the April 21, 2022 shooting of 12-year-old Aliza Spencer approaches, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined Binghamton Police and the Spencer Family to discuss the latest updates on the case.

Mayor Kraham said in the next few weeks, the city will be taking part in initiatives to create public awareness to both honor Aliza’s life and help to seek out information on the case.

The Department of Public Works will be painting a purple line on Robinson Street in front of Calvin Coolidge elementary school where Aliza attended. Signs have also been added to Broome County Transit buses calling for information about her death.

According to the Binghamton Police Department, approximately 151 leads related to the investigation have been followed in the last year. Binghamton Police Captain Corey Minor said the department has been using all possible technology and every method of investigation and will not cease investigation until the case has been solved.

“This is not a cold case. This remains an active investigation,” said Minor. “Binghamton police will continue to work on this case. We are not giving up, not as a police department or as a community.”

Aliza’s father, Fred Spencer, said this past year has been difficult for his family. He urged anyone with any sort of information to come forward to the Binghamton Police Department to help this family be able to find some sort of peace.

“Somebody knows what happened,” said Spencer. “We thank the community for all of the support they’ve given us and we ask that you continue and that somebody please come forward with any information.”

The reward for information leading to an arrest has now increased to $32,000. To contact the Binghamton Police with information relevant to the case you can call 607-772-7080.

