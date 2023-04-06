State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash that killed 20-year-old

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

State Police said, on April 4, around 2:45 p.m., troopers were called to Castle Creek Road in the Town of Chenango for a report of a car and motorcycle crash that was fatal.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver of the car was turning left onto Castle Creek Road when he entered the path of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Kaitlynn R. Eaton, 20, of Castle Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she collided into the car.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or tickets have been announced.

