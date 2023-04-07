Broome Conservative Party endorses Battisti for district attorney

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Conservative Party has endorsed defense attorney and Republican Paul Battisti for Broome County District Attorney.

“I’m honored to have our local Conservative Party’s support in my campaign for District Attorney,” said Battisti in a news release. “In my interview with the Executive Committee, we discussed our shared concerns about the drastic uptick in crime over the past several years in Broome County. We need new leadership and a real plan to turn things around, and I’m ready to get the D.A.’s Office back to focusing on Public Safety.”

Battisti will face off against fellow Republican and incumbent District Attorney Michael Korchak on June 27 in the Republican Primary. The primary election will be a rematch of 2019, where the two battled for the Republican party line. Although Battisti defeated Korchak in the primary, Korchak won the election as a libertarian.

Korchak said he met with the Broome County Conservative Party Committee and requested a primary be held to allow conservative voters an opportunity to choose a candidate. Korchak said that request was denied.

“They believe that the Conservative Party is better served by not endorsing the incumbent DA who for 25 years has fought for justice for victims of crime but by endorsing a criminal defense attorney, who has never prosecuted a case, will be controlled by politicians, has a history of tax liens, judgments, failed businesses and current financial problems,” Korchak, referring to Battisti, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Battisti criticized Korchak for attempting to seek out an endorsement from the Broome County Democrats. In March, Korchak defended himself and said a district attorney should accept the endorsements of multiple parties in order to remain politically neutral. In the same news conference, he flaunted the endorsement of former Broome County Sheriff David Harder.

On the Democrat side, party Chairwoman Barbara Fiala said former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan has the party’s full support.

The Broome County Conservative Party is led by Chairman Aaron Martin.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.