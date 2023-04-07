Cooper Iannon - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - There’s specific roles to each part in a baseball lineup. The leadoff hitter is supposed to get on base, while the second tries to advance them, and so on.

The 4th spot is for hitters who can clean up the base paths and bring everyone home.

That’s exactly what Johnson City senior catcher Cooper Iannon did in his team’s 26-3 win over Binghamton where he had six RBI’s.

“I think we have the potential to put up some runs, and I think when we play using basic team chemistry we have a really high rate to succeed,” said Iannon.

Cooper’s impact goes behind the plate as well. As their senior backstop he leads the Wildcats defensive strategy.

“Anything that we put him up to he does. Anything mental, anything physical, he’s all over it. He has a high baseball IQ so he’s a great guy to have especially at that important position of catcher,” said Johnson City head coach Paul Stanton.

His knowledge of the game also helps him connect with JC’s pitching staff, because a pitcher needs to trust their catcher.

“You just know, he’s going to put down the right pitches. I’m confident in what he puts down. It’s just the chemistry, it’s there,” explained Johnson City senior pitcher Ryan Fendick.

That connection is important when games get out of hand, since it allows Cooper to calm things down in a mound visit.

“Joke around, say something sarcastic, just to make him laugh a little bit. Just playing baseball. Just a game, never pressure,” said Iannon.

Johnson City has most of the season to go, and for a team that lost in the section semifinals last year, this season they’re planning on it going differently.

“Put a banner up in our gym. That’s what we want. 2023 section title banner up in our gym,” said Iannon.

Cooper intends on bringing that banner home. After all that’s what clean up hitters do.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.