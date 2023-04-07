Fentanyl, crack cocaine, meth seized from Johnson City home

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Several law enforcement agencies executed a narcotics search warrant at a Johnson City address Thursday, according to the Vestal Police Department.

The investigation at 58 Massachusetts Ave. in the village resulted in the recovery of 2 pounds of meth, more than 10 ounces of fentanyl, 1 ounce of crack cocaine and more than 2 ounces of substances that have yet to be identified.

Police charged Evan Middleton, 30, of Johnson City with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree; a class A1 felony, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree; a class A2 felony and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree; a class B felony.

He was also charged with numerous drug-related misdemeanors.

The Vestal Police Narcotics Division, New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team, New Yor State Police Community Stabilization Unit, METRO SWAT, Johnson City Police and Broome County Special Investigations Unit.

Middleton was transported to the Broome County Jail and held for arraignment on the charges.

