Health Beat Natural Foods closing after 40 years

By Scott Sasina
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- After 40 years in business, Health Beat Natural Foods in Johnson City is closing its doors.

The store will remain open until all of its inventory is sold and there is currently a 20-percent off sale on items throughout the entire store.

Owner Michelle Moelder wrote on Facebook about closing her business saying, “Thank you so much for 40 years of support! I’m onto the next chapter of life! I want to thank all my friends - family - customers- and clients who have become good friends through the years- you all hold a very special place in my heart I have so many wonderful memories! My goal when I opened was to educate and help people enjoy a healthier life by providing healthier food - vitamins, and guidance! Continue on - please keep in touch!”

Their regular business hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Feel free to stop in to say goodbye to a community staple.

