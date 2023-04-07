High pressure brings quiet stretch of weather

Easter is looking nice!
(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE ENTIRE VIEWING REGION. NOON- 8 PM FRIDAY.**

(WBNG)

Today: Partly sunny. Cool. A bit breezy. High: 41-49.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear skies. Cold. Low: 22-28.

Saturday: Partly-to-mostly sunny. High: 50. Low: 26.

Easter: Mostly sunny. High: 54. Low: 29.

Monday: Partly sunny and mild. High: 61. Low: 38.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 68. Low: 47

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 74. Low: 49.

Thursday: Sunshine and warm. High: 77. Low: 51.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will become the dominant force across the region starting today. Highs will reach into the mid-40s under partly sunny skies. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect starting at noon today due to breezy conditions and dew points in the mid-teens. Brush banning is not allowed under the NYS burn ban, so please obey as fires can spread rapidly. Lows will fall into the low-20s.

Easter weekend looks pleasant, with both Saturday and Easter seeing plenty of sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

Next week shows increasing temperatures, with the sunshine remaining across the region. There is a good chance we could see a few spots hit 80 as we head towards the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Ithaca woman dies in crossfire of standoff involving Virginia State Police, suspect
State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash that killed 20-year-old
State Police seek public’s help with missing vulnerable adult
Family asks for troopers to be investigated after unborn baby dies following arrest, State Police shares bodycam footage
Tony Saunders had a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to...
Police: Naked man steals school bus with dead deer in back, leads officers on chase

Latest News

Not much rain means wildfire risk increases
A ‘boring’ stretch of weather is headed into the area
Not much rain means wildfire risk increases
A 'boring' stretch of weather is headed into the area
wbng
A cooler Spring forecast
Showers fade tonight