High pressure brings quiet stretch of weather

**FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE ENTIRE VIEWING REGION. NOON- 8 PM FRIDAY.**

Today: Partly sunny. Cool. A bit breezy. High: 41-49.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear skies. Cold. Low: 22-28.

Saturday: Partly-to-mostly sunny. High: 50. Low: 26.

Easter: Mostly sunny. High: 54. Low: 29.

Monday: Partly sunny and mild. High: 61. Low: 38.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 68. Low: 47

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 74. Low: 49.

Thursday: Sunshine and warm. High: 77. Low: 51.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will become the dominant force across the region starting today. Highs will reach into the mid-40s under partly sunny skies. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect starting at noon today due to breezy conditions and dew points in the mid-teens. Brush banning is not allowed under the NYS burn ban, so please obey as fires can spread rapidly. Lows will fall into the low-20s.

Easter weekend looks pleasant, with both Saturday and Easter seeing plenty of sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

Next week shows increasing temperatures, with the sunshine remaining across the region. There is a good chance we could see a few spots hit 80 as we head towards the end of the week.

