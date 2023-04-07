Local family raises awareness of Tourette Syndrome

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Maine Endwell School District siblings Priya, Ravi and Nicholas Riegle visited Washington D.C. to become Junior Youth Ambassadors for the Tourette Association of America.

Tourette syndrome is a neurological condition that causes unwanted, involuntary muscle movements and sounds known as ticks. The oldest sibling, Priya Riegle said her favorite part of the trip was being able to meet legislative assistants of Senator Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and they got to sit down and talk with Representative Marc Molinaro.

Twin brothers, Ravi and Nicholas both have Tourette syndrome and were able to speak in front of over 280 people about their experience. Priya got to speak about her experience as a sister.

“DC was amazing, the kids made instant friends with a lot of other kids who have the same experience as them who have Tourette syndrome, it was great to meet other families and other siblings who have the same experience,” said, the mother, Kumari Riegle.

As a family, they advocate for continued awareness and funding for education and research on Tourette syndrome. The family is heading to Capitol Hill next year for Advocacy Day once again.

