Long stretch of quiet weather is getting started

Tonight: Cloudy skies remain early, but some clearing develops. Low: 23-29

Saturday: Partly cloudy to sunny. High: 45-50

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 24-29

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 54, Low: 30

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will slowly dissipate and move out of the area overnight tonight and lows will drop into the 20s. High pressure establishes itself and a long period of dry weather is upon us through the Easter weekend...and beyond. Saturday highs will be in the 40s to around 50 and by Sunday we should be back into the low and mid 50s.

Into next week, dry, sunny weather remains. Temperatures will increase each day and by mid to late week there is some indication that we’ll challenge 80 degrees in some areas. There is no rain currently forecast for the entirety of next week.

