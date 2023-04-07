McDonough Library giving out books ahead of closing

MCDONOUGH (WBNG) - For the last 15 years, 115 County Rd. 7 has been home to the Calvary Community Center & McDonough Library.

“Makes a wonderful outreach for the Oxford Library because we’re chartered to serve everyone in the Oxford School District, which includes McDonough,” said Library Director Nancy Wilcox. “So basically, that’s how it came about.”

Though the physical structure may look small, within the walls, there’s substantial resources as it’s a member of the Four County Library System. When anyone visits the Chenango County library, they have access to every item in 42 libraries in the Four County Library System.

By the end of April, Wilcox said the community hub will be turning the page on this chapter. The director said since the height of Covid-19 there has been a shift.

“Everybody was closed down, and when we reopened, McDonough Library branch just never recovered,” said Wilcox. “The people that used to come in just didn’t came back.”

However, Harold Lesser is someone that hasn’t stopped using the resource.

“I’m going to really miss it, you know,” said Lesser. “I wish it would continue and I appreciate the people who have volunteered their time all these years to keep the place open. I think it’s been an asset to the community.”

When it comes to the community, they’re asking resident to help clear out the space through a book clearance.

“We have to clear everything out of here because the library is ceasing to exist,” said Wilcox. “The other part of this is we’re not setting a price on it, it’s really not a book sale so to speak. Anybody can come in and take any of the books they want.”

As for a presence in the future, it’s a little uncertain. However, Wilcox said Library Manager Donna Robb is looking into options.

“Donna was going to check with the town board. There might be the possibility of the Book Mobile from the Four County Library System making a stop here once a month,” said Wilcox. “Nothing’s really certain right now what’s going to happen down the road.”

Residents can pick up materials during regular business hours, which are Thursdays 1-3 p.m. and then Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to noon.

