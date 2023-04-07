New restaurant coming to former Red Robin Diner in Johnson City

(WBNG) -- A new business is expected to open in the former Red Robin Diner in Johnson City.

The diner closed in January 2021 and was bought by a man from Binghamton in June 2021.

A sign outside of the former diner says ‘8-Bit Bites Coming Soon’ with a QR code that leads to the business website.

According to that website, ‘8-Bit Bites’ is a Halal restaurant that brings nostalgia with its retro 80s and 90s theme.

They currently have two restaurants opened in Brooklyn, with three more locations coming soon including one in Johnson City.

At this time, it is unknown when they will open.

