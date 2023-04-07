New York Mets win home opener over Miami, 9-3

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Tylor Megill pitched six shutout innings, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor hit their first home runs of the season and the New York Mets won beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 in their home opener.

Miami starter Edward Cabrera walked a career-high seven in 2 2/3 innings and was pulled without giving up a hit. New York took advantage of 12 free passes from six Marlins pitchers. Pete Alonso also homered and drove in two runs for the Mets. They improved to 4-1 against Miami this season and rebounded from a three-game sweep in Milwaukee that completed a 3-4 road trip to start the season.

