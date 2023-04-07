Suspect in 2011 murder, arson released on $150,000 bail

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A man charged with murder and arson has been released from jail, according to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

Jeremiah J. Raub, 38, of New Milford, Pa. was set free on $150,000 bail. He was placed on a pre-release program and will be monitored by Broome County Probation via a GPS ankle monitor, the district attorney’s office said.

Raub was charged in connection to a deadly 2011 Binghamton house fire. The Binghamton Police Department announced his arrest on March 29.

In that blaze, 17-year-old Jeffrey Aissa was killed. The house, which was located at 20 Milford St., was destroyed.

The house at 20 Milford St. was totally destroyed in the blaze that killed Jeffrey Aissa, 17. (WBNG)

As part of the arrest, Binghamton Police said the investigation into the fire remains active. Anyone with information regarding Aissa’s death is asked to contact the department at 607-772-7080.

