Union-Endicott High School students leave for exchange trip in Varese, Italy

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- It was an emotional send-off at the Union-Endicott High School on Friday morning when family and friends joined to say goodbye to two teachers and 12 students before they leave on their 15-day foreign exchange trip to the northern Italian city of Varese.

During their time away, they will get to experience what they’ve learned in the classroom, but in real life. Art, history, learning style and culture are on the list of things they hope to get a broader perspective of by the time they return.

They will be staying with the 12 students and two teachers who visited Endicott from Varese in Fall 2022.

While the school continued the program virtually, this is the first year students are able to travel since the trip was canceled in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union-Endicott High School Italian Teacher Amalia Roma-Circensi is one of two chaperones. She said the group has spent time preparing in monthly meetings with lessons on how the lifestyle, culture and education system will be different.

Roma-Circensi said another goal with the monthly meetings was to allow the students to feel more like a family so they can help each other if needed while traveling.

Roma-Circensi said this program has been a great school and Endicott tradition since 1983.

“I have parents here today who went on the exchange when they were students,” said Roma-Circensi. “One dad was there in 1983 and his son is going today with me, so it’s a big tradition here in Endicott.”

Union-Endicott High School Senior Celia Shafer said she feels lucky to be a part of the trip and to see a different country with her friends.

Other than the culture, churches and architecture, Shafer shares what she’s most looking forward to.

“I’m really excited to see my exchange student, Carlotta,” said Shafer. “I miss her a lot and we got along really well and bonded when she was here.”

For the next two weeks, the Union-Endicott Central School District will be sharing updates and pictures of the trip on its Facebook page.

