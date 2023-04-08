Baltimore takes down Yankees, 7-6

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo (3) steals second base as New York Yankees shortstop Anthony...
Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo (3) steals second base as New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe awaits the throw during the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, then made a sparkling play at third base in the eighth to help Baltimore outlast the New York Yankees 7-6 in the Orioles’ home opener.x

Ron Marinaccio allowed a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh to Ryan Mountcastle, who stole second when Gunnar Henderson took a called third strike. Jimmy Cordero then took the mound and threw a wild pitch before allowing Urías’ double to left-center that made it 6-5. Urías later scored on Cordero’s second wild pitch of the inning. After New York pulled back within a run in the eighth, Urías fielded a hard grounder for a 5-3 double play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash that killed 20-year-old
Missing Ithaca woman dies in crossfire of standoff involving Virginia State Police, suspect
Baking by Numbers officially open in Owego
Man, 24, charged for menacing juvenile with shotgun, other suspect had knife
Glow Spa Tanning & Fitness celebrates its grand opening

Latest News

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth...
New York Mets win home opener over Miami, 9-3
-
Cooper Iannon - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Maine-Endwell's Gabe Thompson (11) carries the ball in the offensive zone during a high school...
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Vestal (boys’ lacrosse)
U-E infielder Ali DiPietro stands in the box in the first inning of a high school softball game.
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Johnson City (softball)