Beautiful Easter Sunday

Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Low: 21-29.

Easter: Mostly sunny. High: 48-56.

Sunday Night: Clear skies and cool. Low: 27-34.

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 63. Low: 38.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 68. Low: 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 73. Low: 49.

Thursday: Sunshine and warm. High: 797 Low: 52.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Remaining warm. High: 81. Low: 51.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Warm. High: 80. Low: 56.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure remains in control, allowing for clear skies, with lows in the mid-20s.

Easter Sunday is looking downright beautiful with sunny skies and highs nearing the mid-50s. Lows Sunday night will fall into the mid-to-upper 20s.

Sunshine remains as we enter next week, with temperatures on Monday reaching the mid-60s. Highs on Tuesday will be near 70, while Wednesday will see highs in the mid-70s. Very warm air moves in as we end the workweek and start the weekend, with highs Thursday-Saturday nearing 80 degrees. Long-term trends show no rain in the forecast period.

