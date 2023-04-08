Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton holds its annual Easter Egg Hunt in memory of Harper Stantz

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton held its 10th annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday Morning at Recreation Park.

Along with easter eggs, the event included music along with food and refreshments provided by Mirabito. Food, refreshments and activities were all free to the public at the event.

Chairwoman of the Board for the Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton Sue Bucci said a lot of work led up to the event.

“It takes hours to do this. It takes weeks to prepare, hours to set this whole thing up, and in a matter of 10 or 15 minutes there’s not an egg on the ground,” said Bucci. “It’s a great event.”

Bucci said the event is held in honor of Harper Stantz, who lost her life in 2019 at age 16 after being struck by a drugged driver walking home from Recreation Park.

“Harper is a neighborhood kid on the west side who loved Recreation Park,” said Bucci. “After she was killed we wanted to do something to really live in her memory. She was a great kid who always wanted to help other people so we thought it would be great to have something in her memory.”

Several egg hunts were held for various age groups in different spots around the park. Inside the eggs were various types of candy and prizes, including golden eggs containing $10 Mirabito gift cards. A total of approximately 30,000 eggs were hidden throughout the park.

The turnout for the event included several hundred people from Binghamton and the surrounding area.

