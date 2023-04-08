New self-served distillery set to come to the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- Friday, people around the U.S. celebrate National Beer Day; and in honor of the national holiday the “Owego Donuts & Beer Co.’ announced they will be bringing in the Southern Tiers’ first automated beer wall.

Owner Ike Lovelass said guests can come straight through their doors and start pouring their drinks within the first 30 seconds, with just a tap of a card.

" The whole concept for it is to bring a little technology in and kind of a little cool factor so people could try lots of different samples don’t have to wait for a bartender they can actually do the pouring themselves,” said Ike Lovelass

He said they will also be offering different alcoholic beverages.

“we’re going to be offering 20 different beers and will be bringing a variety of IPA, Stouts, and Sours. It will be something for everyone as well, we will have wines that also go through that beer wall,” said Ike Lovelass

He said as of now there is no set opening date. For more information, please visit their website owegodonutandbeerco.com

