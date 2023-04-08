Retired NASA Astronaut Eileen Collins speaks on upcoming mission ‘Artemis II’

(WBNG) -- It’s been over 50 years since the last time NASA astronauts were sent on a mission to the moon, but in late 2024 “Artemis II” will send astronauts back for the first time since “Apollo 17″ in 1972.

Retired NASA Astronaut and Southern Tier Native Eileen Collins said the upcoming mission will help lay the groundwork for future development on the moon and in different parts of space.

“Our country has set a goal of sending astronauts back to the moon not just to visit, but in the long run to land and build research stations on the moon,” said Collins.

The crew for the mission will include the first-ever woman, person of color and Canadian to ever take part in a lunar mission. Collins said she hopes this diverse crew will inspire people everywhere and teach them their possibilities are endless.

“The fact that they are all so diverse allows us to accomplish another part of our mission which is to inspire young people to shoot for the stars,” said Collins. “Whether you are a young woman, a young black American or from another country you can watch this mission and say maybe there is a spot for me in the future.”

Another goal of Artemis II is to test equipment for an eventual mission to Mars, which NASA hopes will happen around 2030. Collins said while it only takes three days of travel to get to the moon, equipment must be perfect before a Mars mission is scheduled as the travel is much longer.

“The long-term goal is to go to Mars,” said Collins. “Mars is much further it’s six months to two years depending on if the planets are on the same side of the sun. If your equipment breaks down you can’t call a plumber, you can’t call an electrician.”

While the mission won’t land directly on the moon, it will make sure a moon landing in the near future is possible.

