Senator Schumer visited Norwich to outline his plans of firefighter funding

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was at the City of Norwich Fire Department, to speak about the main federal firefighter funding program, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program which are at risk of being totally eliminated this year.

Senator Schumer revealed his plan to rally support to pass the ‘Fire Grants and Safety Act of 2023′ in the Senate by the end of April to save these programs.

Schumer also announced that the Village of Oxford Fire Department has been awarded a $226,200 SAFER grant this week to support recruitment and retention activities.

The senator said funding like this in communities like Chenango County is critical, which is why he is fighting to protect this vital lifeline for Upstate New York’s firefighters.

“As majority leader, I am officially announcing that I have put the Fire Grants and Safety Act on the Senate floor, and shepherded it through the initial hurdles, priming the Senate to pass this life-saving legislation when we return in two weeks,” said Schumer.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.