Binghamton baseball completes sweep of Hartford with two wins in Saturday’s doubleheader

Binghamton pitcher Justin Rosner throws a warm-up pitcher during his team's 11-0 win over...
Binghamton pitcher Justin Rosner throws a warm-up pitcher during his team's 11-0 win over Hartford.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University baseball team completed a weekend sweep of Hartford with two wins in their Saturday doubleheader.

The Bearcats took the first game 2-1 and the second 11-0 with both only going seven innings.

In the first matchup, Evin Sullivan got Binghamton on the board with an RBI single in the second inning before Hartford tied it up off a Noah Rivera RBI double in the fourth. Mike Gunning then drove in a run for the Bearcats in the fifth that proved to be the game-winner.

Then in the second, Binghamton exploded for seven runs in the first inning with Kevin Gsell, Devan Bade, Nick Roselli, and Isaiah Corry all driving in runs for the Bearcats. BU then scored another four runs in the fourth as Bade got another RBI while Roselli hit a bases-clearing three-run double to make it 11-0. The game was then called after Hartford failed to score in the top of the seventh.

With these wins, Binghamton improves to 17-10 overall with a 12-1 record at home.

Next up for the Bearcats, they’ll host in-state rival Cornell University on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bearcats Baseball Complex.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl, crack cocaine, meth seized from Johnson City home
Red Robin Diner in Johnson City
New restaurant coming to former Red Robin Diner in Johnson City
State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash that killed 20-year-old
Health Beat Natural Foods Closing
Health Beat Natural Foods closing after 40 years
Union-Endicott High School students leave for exchange trip in Varese, Italy

Latest News

Binghamton sophomore designated hitter Lindsey Walter (1) stands on first during her team's...
Binghamton softball splits Saturday doubleheader with Albany
Binghamton junior midfielder Ethan Insinga (19) looks for an opening on offense during his...
Binghamton men’s lacrosse drops first America East game with 11-9 loss to Vermont
Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo (3) steals second base as New York Yankees shortstop Anthony...
Baltimore takes down Yankees, 7-6
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth...
New York Mets win home opener over Miami, 9-3