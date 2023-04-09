Binghamton baseball completes sweep of Hartford with two wins in Saturday’s doubleheader

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University baseball team completed a weekend sweep of Hartford with two wins in their Saturday doubleheader.

The Bearcats took the first game 2-1 and the second 11-0 with both only going seven innings.

In the first matchup, Evin Sullivan got Binghamton on the board with an RBI single in the second inning before Hartford tied it up off a Noah Rivera RBI double in the fourth. Mike Gunning then drove in a run for the Bearcats in the fifth that proved to be the game-winner.

Then in the second, Binghamton exploded for seven runs in the first inning with Kevin Gsell, Devan Bade, Nick Roselli, and Isaiah Corry all driving in runs for the Bearcats. BU then scored another four runs in the fourth as Bade got another RBI while Roselli hit a bases-clearing three-run double to make it 11-0. The game was then called after Hartford failed to score in the top of the seventh.

With these wins, Binghamton improves to 17-10 overall with a 12-1 record at home.

Next up for the Bearcats, they’ll host in-state rival Cornell University on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bearcats Baseball Complex.

