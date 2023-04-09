Binghamton men’s lacrosse drops first America East game with 11-9 loss to Vermont

Binghamton junior midfielder Ethan Insinga (19) looks for an opening on offense during his...
Binghamton junior midfielder Ethan Insinga (19) looks for an opening on offense during his team's 11-9 to Vermont on Saturday.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton men’s lacrosse team lost their first America East game of 2023 as Vermont beat them 11-9 on Saturday.

Heading into the day, the Bearcats were in a three-way tie with Vermont and Bryant for first place in the conference.

After Vermont scored to open the game, Binghamton went on a run to take a 4-1 lead as Thomas Greenblatt, Nicholas Imburgia, Gage Adams, and Matthew Keegan all scored for the Bearcats. The Catamounts then proceeded to score seven of the next eight goals to go up 8-5 with 7:09 to go in the 3rd quarter.

Keegan and Ethan Insinga then netted goals for the Bearcats to make it just a one goal game, but Vermont scored three straight to make it 11-7 and put them out of reach. Binghamton got two goals in the final 1:07 of the game but it wasn’t enough as they lost 11-9.

The Bearcats now drop to 3-1 in the America East and behind Vermont and Bryant, who are each 4-0, in the standings.

Next up, Binghamton will go on the road to UMBC next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

