Binghamton softball splits Saturday doubleheader with Albany

Binghamton sophomore designated hitter Lindsey Walter (1) stands on first during her team's loss to Albany on Saturday.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton softball team split their Saturday doubleheader against Albany with a 4-2 win the first game and a 5-2 loss in the second.

In the first matchup, the Bearcats scored three runs in the third inning as Sarah Rende had a two RBI double and Alli Richmond added an RBI single.

Albany then picked up two runs in the second off a Morgan Petty sacrifice fly and Maddi Petrella RBI single.

Binghamton then responded with a Brianna Santos RBI single in the bottom of the inning to make it 4-2.

Then in the second game, it was Albany who jumped out to a lead. Petty singled home a run in the first to make it 1-0, then Sara Anderson and Sierra Fretz each drove in runs in the third to make it 4-0.

Binghamton then picked up two runs in the fourth after two runners scored on an error.

But a solo homer from Petty in the seventh made it a 5-2 final score.

After these results, Binghamton is now in third place in the America East with a 3-4 record in conference.

Next for the Bearcats, they’ll host Albany in the weekend series rubber match with first pitch at noon at the Bearcats Sports Complex.

