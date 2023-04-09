Binghamton softball takes weekend series over Albany with 3-2 win on Sunday

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - It came down to the final out, but the Binghamton softball team beat Albany 3-2 on Sunday to clinch their weekend series.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, Albany had runners on first and third and both attempted to steal. Bearcats catcher Hailey Ehlers threw out at the runner at second to clinch the win.

Albany jumped out to a lead first in this one as Caityln Mitros drove in a run off a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

Binghamton tied it up just an inning later off a Brianna Santos RBI double. But Albany again responded, this time with a Morgan Petty solo home run to make it 2-1 in the sixth.

In the bottom of the inning, the Bearcats took their first lead of the game as Alli Richmond drove in two runs with a double before holding on in the seventh for a 3-2 win.

Binghamton is now 17-12 overall and 4-4 in the America East, putting them at third place in the standings.

Next up for the Bearcats, they’ll play a doubleheader at Bryant on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

