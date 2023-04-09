Jon Rahm wins first Masters championship

Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm shot 69 to capture his first Masters championship by four strokes over LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, becoming the fourth player from Spain to win a green jacket.

Rahm finished at 12-under 276, pulling away from Koepka, who entered the final round with a two-stroke lead but struggled all day with his accuracy and shot 75.

Mickelson turned back the clock again, matching his best round ever at the Masters with a 65. The 52-year-old Mickelson had eight birdies as the sun replaced two days of steady rains on Sunday.

Jordan Spieth made a late push with nine birdies in the final round and was 7 under,

It’s Rahm’s fourth win of the season, and his second major championship after winning the U.S. Open in 2021.

Rahm surged into the lead on the par-3 sixth hole after Koepka made bogey, and he didn’t let up from there. As Koepka continued to struggle, Rahm built a four-shot lead after birdies at No. 13 and 14 and cruised to the win.

Rahm becomes the first Spaniard since Sergio Garcia to win the Masters in 2017. Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal, also from Spain, both won twice at Augusta National.

