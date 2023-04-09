More sunshine and mild air Monday

Potential record-breaking warmth end of week
By Connor Thompson
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Low: 22-32.

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 57-65.

(WBNG)

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 34-42.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 67. Low: 51.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 72. Low: 50.

Thursday: Sunshine and warm. High: 79. Low: 51.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Remaining warm. High: 82. Low: 53.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Warm. High: 79. Low: 54.

Sunday: Partly sunny with slight chance of late afternoon showers. High: 78. Low: 49.

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet and clear night, with lows falling into the mid-20s.

High pressure will be the story this week, which will allow for plenty of sunshine and temperatures running well above average. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the mid-to-upper 60s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low-70s under sunny skies. Temperatures really begin to climb as we head towards Thursday-Saturday, with temperatures peaking in the upper-70s and low-80s, with the possibility of seeing some records broken.

The strong ridge will begin to weaken on Sunday, which will finally allow for a slight chance of some rain showers as we head into Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will remain in the upper-70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl, crack cocaine, meth seized from Johnson City home
Be your own bartender with new self-serve beer system
New self-served distillery set to come to the Southern Tier
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
Union-Endicott High School students leave for exchange trip in Varese, Italy
Suspect in 2011 murder, arson released on $150,000 bail

Latest News

Beautiful Easter Sunday
Plenty of sunshine for the week ahead
Beautiful Easter Sunday
Long stretch of quiet
Long stretch of quiet weather is getting started
Long stretch of quiet
Long stretch of quiet weather is getting started