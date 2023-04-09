More sunshine and mild air Monday

Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Low: 22-32.

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 57-65.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 34-42.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 67. Low: 51.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 72. Low: 50.

Thursday: Sunshine and warm. High: 79. Low: 51.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Remaining warm. High: 82. Low: 53.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Warm. High: 79. Low: 54.

Sunday: Partly sunny with slight chance of late afternoon showers. High: 78. Low: 49.

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet and clear night, with lows falling into the mid-20s.

High pressure will be the story this week, which will allow for plenty of sunshine and temperatures running well above average. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the mid-to-upper 60s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low-70s under sunny skies. Temperatures really begin to climb as we head towards Thursday-Saturday, with temperatures peaking in the upper-70s and low-80s, with the possibility of seeing some records broken.

The strong ridge will begin to weaken on Sunday, which will finally allow for a slight chance of some rain showers as we head into Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will remain in the upper-70s.

