‘Bad Advice’ with Miss Richfield 1981 coming to Boho Comedy Club, proceeds go to AIDS research

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- It’s sure to be an evening of laughs! The Southern Tier AIDS Program is set to host an upcoming fundraiser featuring Miss Richfield in 1981.

“Bad Advice” with Miss Richfield 1981 is set to take place on April 22 at 8 p.m. at the Boho Comedy Club on the ground floor of The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

Tickets are $45. Proceeds go to Southern Tier AIDS. Get your tickets here.

