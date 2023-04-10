Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two people regarding several larcenies.

The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page that the larcenies occurred at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 1318 Upper Front St. in the town of Chenango.

Posted by Broome County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 10, 2023

The two subjects went into Lowe’s on April 4, 6 and 7 with fabricated online order receipts and left property worth thousands of dollars, the sheriff’s office said. A White Chevy Express with Arizona registration XPL712, which is owned by Select Auto Transport, LLC in Mesa, Ariz. was the two’s getaway vehicle each time.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 607-778-2990 or 607-343-6934 and reference case numbers 23-07226, 23-0731 and 23-07233.

