Dog spends 730 days at animal shelter waiting for loving home

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach announced its Fireball’s two-year anniversary at the shelter.
By Kristin Nelson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A dog at a South Carolina humane society has hit a milestone that many four-legged friends don’t want to hit.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach said Fireball has reached her two-year anniversary at the shelter, which means she has spent 730 days waiting for a home.

The humane society said the love that Fireball has for humans burns endlessly.

“Fireball explodes with excitement and love every time she meets someone, and it saddens us no one has chosen her,” the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach posted on its Facebook page.

They added that she is smart, listens very well and she’s loyal.

The staff at the shelter said that Fireball is strong and doesn’t realize her strength sometimes, so a home with older children would be a better fit for her. They added that she’s very selective about other pets, and after two years of being in a shelter environment, she may be better as the only pet in the home.

“This girl is long overdue to be back in a loving home! It only takes a matter of minutes to fall madly in love with Fireball, and we hope you can help us give her a fairytale ending,” the shelter posted.

If you’re interested in meeting Fireball, you can call 843-249-4948 or submit an application.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl, crack cocaine, meth seized from Johnson City home
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
Suspect in 2011 murder, arson released on $150,000 bail
Be your own bartender with new self-serve beer system
New self-served distillery set to come to the Southern Tier

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of...
Graphic novel version of Anne Frank book removed by Florida school
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Opening statements begin in Idaho slain kids’ case
One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear...
Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy
FILE - Michael Lerner appears at the opening night of Bette Midler in "I'll Eat You at Last: A...
Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ Oscar nominee, dies at 81